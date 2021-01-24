Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.95 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $37.87.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

