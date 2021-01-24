PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PD. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ATB Capital upgraded PagerDuty to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Truist upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a neutral rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.55.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of PD opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $843,134.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 747,783 shares of company stock valued at $32,513,408 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,868 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,281,000 after purchasing an additional 970,549 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.