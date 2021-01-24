Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Raised to “Accumulate” at Erste Group

Erste Group upgraded shares of Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLFRY opened at $31.19 on Thursday. Palfinger has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.

About Palfinger

Palfinger AG produces and sells lifting solutions worldwide. The company operates through Sales & Service LAND, Operations LAND, and SEA segments. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, access platforms, hook and skiploaders, railway systems, bridge inspection units, tail lifts, passenger lifts, truck mounted forklifts, crawler cranes, marine cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, mobile cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, lifesaving equipment, rope access products, and factory mounted solutions, as well as related services.

