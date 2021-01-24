Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.17 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $11.94 million and $2.17 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can now be bought for $9.27 or 0.00027745 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 tokens. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Trading

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

