Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 14,543 Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

