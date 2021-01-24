Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 67,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $107.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.59. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $108.05.

