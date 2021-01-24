Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 30.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 178.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 236,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:PPR opened at $4.55 on Friday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.0135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

