Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $168,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 124.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 26,236 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 61.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of FCT stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.