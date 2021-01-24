Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $771,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 166,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 922,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

