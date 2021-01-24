Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $22,687,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $66.85 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $69.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

