Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $308.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $308.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.36.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH opened at $275.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $293.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.26.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $859,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.