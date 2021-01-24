PARSIQ Price Reaches $1.37 on Top Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00004237 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $143.48 million and $2.71 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00062658 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003621 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003112 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,703,312 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io.

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.