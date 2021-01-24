Patientory (PTOY) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $471,443.23 and approximately $3,047.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00076371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.13 or 0.00805325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00054129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.60 or 0.04581458 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00027944 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.