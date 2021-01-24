PAX Gold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.34 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for about $1,858.87 or 0.05736589 BTC on exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $111.12 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold's official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold's official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold's official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.