PAX Gold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.34 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for about $1,858.87 or 0.05736589 BTC on exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $111.12 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00074324 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.69 or 0.00736601 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006042 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050266 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.38 or 0.04361780 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014971 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017762 BTC.
About PAX Gold
PAX Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 59,779 coins. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The Reddit community for PAX Gold is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
