PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 54,738 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $428,051.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 80,038 shares of company stock valued at $656,336. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 106.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 307,563 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 487,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 38,703 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 254,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $627.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.79. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $89.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

