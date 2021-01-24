Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PTON. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.14.

PTON stock opened at $159.75 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,282.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total transaction of $572,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 707,197 shares of company stock valued at $88,710,156. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.