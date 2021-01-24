Pendal Group Limited Decreases Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Pendal Group Limited cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in WestRock by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in WestRock by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in WestRock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.21. WestRock has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

