Pendal Group Limited Invests $968,000 in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,453 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 951,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,010,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 74.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after buying an additional 118,368 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 261,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 47.7% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 162,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 52,361 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 586.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 114,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

ROCK stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

