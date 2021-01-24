Pendal Group Limited Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

ESRT opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -907.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.