Pendal Group Limited Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Insiders sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

NYSE:MMC opened at $111.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.