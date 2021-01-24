Pendal Group Limited Purchases 725 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $2,113,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

