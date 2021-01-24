Pendal Group Limited Sells 22,561 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,561 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after acquiring an additional 933,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,626,000 after acquiring an additional 864,547 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,620,000 after acquiring an additional 949,327 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,670,000 after acquiring an additional 313,670 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $165.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

