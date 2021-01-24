Pendal Group Limited Sells 466 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 107.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,029,000 after buying an additional 1,764,222 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 76.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Fortinet by 27.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Fortinet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,226 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,987. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $151.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.66. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $155.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Piper Sandler cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

