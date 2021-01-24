Pendal Group Limited Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 59,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 353,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.