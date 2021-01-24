Pendal Group Limited Trims Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Pendal Group Limited cut its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DMC Global by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in DMC Global by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in DMC Global by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in DMC Global by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $120,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock worth $745,511 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.54, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

