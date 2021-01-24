Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Acquires 346 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

