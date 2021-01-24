Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Stock Price Up 21.4%

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) rose 21.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 6,262,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,166,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $175.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 388,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 181,063 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 174,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

