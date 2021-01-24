PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland Sells 15,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $898,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $59,450.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $58,920.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $921,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $68,810.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $988,650.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $887,250.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $865,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $55,970.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $773,100.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00.

PFSI stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

PFSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

