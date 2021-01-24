PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $108,872.15 and $154.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,687,019 coins and its circulating supply is 41,703,455 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

