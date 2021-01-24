Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,746 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.96 and a 200-day moving average of $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

