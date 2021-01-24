Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after buying an additional 443,973 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,554,000 after acquiring an additional 229,666 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,166,000 after acquiring an additional 177,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,862 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

XOM stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

