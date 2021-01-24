PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 5,660.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PerkinElmer by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

PKI stock opened at $151.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.2144 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,743. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

