Perlin (PERL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.74 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Perlin has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Perlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Perlin has a market cap of $16.74 million and $3.33 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00076532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.90 or 0.00800874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00054810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.98 or 0.04607549 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017830 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

