Perlin (PERL) Trading Up 21.7% Over Last Week

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Perlin has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. One Perlin coin can now be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $16.97 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Perlin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00073914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.23 or 0.00734335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00049636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.88 or 0.04361368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017743 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin (PERL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.