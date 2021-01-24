Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI.AX) (PCI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 on February 5th

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI.AX) (ASX:PCI) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.90.

