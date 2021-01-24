Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSNL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Personalis alerts:

PSNL traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 611,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,715. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $86,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,593.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $39,534.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,721 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Personalis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Personalis by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 607.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 25.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.