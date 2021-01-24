Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.