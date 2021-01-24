Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.4% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

