Phantasma Energy Price Tops $0.0179 on Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Phantasma Energy token can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $917,888.52 and $9,087.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00055874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00129505 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076433 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00280372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069563 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,677.08 or 1.00121181 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 51,289,310 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma.

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

