Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Cut to “Hold” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.76.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $72.55 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Phillips 66 by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 233,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after buying an additional 125,392 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in Phillips 66 by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 9,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

