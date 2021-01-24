Phoenix Global (PHB) Trading Up 31.2% This Week

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $13.63 million and $928,757.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenix Global token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global (PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,448,238,311 tokens. The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china. Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com.

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

