Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR) Shares Gap Down to $5.38

Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.05. Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 6,482 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.92.

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

