PhoenixDAO (PHNX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $124,889.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $124,889.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00055160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00128743 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00076631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00285085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00072053 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039361 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

