Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Phore has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Phore has a market cap of $3.49 million and $33,145.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014980 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008702 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,147,667 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

