Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLL. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

PLL stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $669.48 million, a PE ratio of -70.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.