Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Achieves $694,498.11

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $694,498.11 and $55,935.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00150924 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,056,379,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

