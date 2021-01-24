Pinkcoin (PINK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $972,080.76

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $972,080.76 and $4,660.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00330143 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00030222 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003606 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $502.86 or 0.01537403 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,822,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,562,297 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.