Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $820,818.93 and approximately $5,118.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00332198 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00030947 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003641 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $499.21 or 0.01549456 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,805,633 coins and its circulating supply is 424,545,197 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

