Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to post sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $6.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $10.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.32.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $131.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 128.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

