Piper Sandler Comments on Alphabet Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $17.03 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $22.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $73.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $87.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,845.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,934.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,767.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,628.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

